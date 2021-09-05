AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage is the main event for tonight’s All Out, according to Dave Meltzer. After beating Omega for the Impact World Championship on AEW Rampage, Christian is looking to take away another of Omega’s titles.

Meltzer also reported fans should expect surprises tonight and people within AEW are “very excited about the show.” Many believe All Out will “destroy” AEW’s current PPV record, which was this year’s Revolution bringing in around 159,000 buys.

The main card gets going at 8 pm ET with The Buy In pre-show starting at 7 pm ET.

Below is the current lineup:

AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Women’s World Championship

Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW World Tag Team Championship (Steel Cage Match)

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros

AEW TNT Championship

Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

MJF vs. Chris Jericho

If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again.

Women’s Casino Battle Royale

Riho, Anna Jay, Kiera Hogan, Jade Cargill, Abadon, KiLynn King, Leyla Hirsch, Nyla Rose, Big Swole, The Bunny, Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Rebel, Jami Hayter, Emi Sakura, Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue, TBA

Winner receives shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.

The Buy In

Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, TH2, and Private Party