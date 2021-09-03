One of the AEW All Out matches was reportedly nixed due to a health issue.

As noted, AEW President & General Manager Tony Khan announced earlier this week that PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo had been pulled from Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view due to a travel issue with one of the competitors, later confirmed to be PAC. The match will be held on a future episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported today that word going around earlier this week said one of the All Out matches, but not one of the main events, was being cancelled due to a health situation with one of the wrestlers.

AEW would not confirm the health situation with The Observer, but the next day Khan announced that PAC vs. Andrade was delayed due to the travel situation, confirmed to be PAC.

It was noted that the two reports are likely related because travel issues being known days ahead of time would seem to point to those issues and obviously a pure travel issue is not going to keep a wrestler off a pay-per-view unless it’s something that happens at the last minute. Most promotions, AEW included, do not generally release specific medical information on wrestlers.

Remember to join us throughout the weekend for the latest news and coverage on All Out, and then on Sunday for live coverage of the pay-per-view. Below is the current line-up:

AEW World Title Match

Impact World Champion Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker (c)

Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Miro (c)

Women’s Casino Battle Royale

Riho, Anna Jay, Kiera Hogan, Jade Cargill, Abadon, KiLynn King, Leyla Hirsch, Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Rebel, Jami Hayter, Emi Sakura, Hikaru Shida, 1 more competitor TBA

Winner earns a future shot at the AEW Women’s World Title.

Chris Jericho vs. MJF

Jericho’s AEW in-ring career will be on the line.

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

The Buy In Pre-show Match

Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Matt Hardy, Jack Evans, Angelico, Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy