AEW has announced that proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for fans attending the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on September 22. AEW’s New York City debut will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens.

The proof of COVID-19 vaccination is in accordance with local guidelines. All ticket holders age 12 and up are required to provide proof of at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to enter the venue.

It was noted that Ticketmaster will provide refunds to fans who refuse to show proof of vaccination or those who are unvaccinated.

Ticket holders are advised to bring one of the following as proof of vaccination:

* CDC Vaccination Card. A photo or photocopy of this card is also acceptable. * NYC Vaccination Record or other official immunization record from within or outside the U.S., including from your health care provider. A photo or photocopy of this card is also acceptable. If you are unable to get this record, call 311. * NYC COVID Safe App: Available for download via Android and iOS. You can upload a photo of your CDC vaccination card or other official record to this app, along with your photo ID. * Excelsior Pass (or Excelsior Pass Plus): To use this app, you will need the phone number or email address associated with your NYC vaccination record. If you are unable to use this app, try one of the other options listed above. * An official immunization record from outside NYC or the U.S.

It was also noted that masks will be required when the roof is closed on the stadium.

You can click here for AEW’s full announcement, which includes FAQ.

Stay tuned for more.