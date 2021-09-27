AEW has announced that all ticket holders age 12 and older will be required to provide proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to enter the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite taping.

Per the policy issued by the arena, fans must show one of the following at entry, along with a photo ID matching the proof of vaccination:

* Physical Vaccination Card (Photos or photocopies of vaccination cards will NOT be accepted.)

* New York State Excelsior Pass

* CLEAR Digital Vaccine Card

* Government approved mobile app showing vaccination verification

Ticketmaster will provide refunds to fans who refuse to show proof of vaccination or are unvaccinated.

Doors to the Blue Cross Arena will open at 5:30pm ET on Wednesday to allow additional time for vaccination verification.

You can click here for AEW’s full announcement, along with FAQ.

Matches announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT include Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin, Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy, Penelope Ford and The Bunny vs. Anna Jay and Tay Conti, plus TNT Champion Miro defending against Sammy Guevara.

