AEW has announced their return to Chicago.

A live Dynamite and a Rampage taping will be held on Wednesday, November 24 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 17 and will start at $29 plus fees.

Wrestlers featured on the promotional graphic for the Thanksgiving Eve tapings are CM Punk, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho and Bryan Danielson.

