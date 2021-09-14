AEW has announced their return to Chicago.
A live Dynamite and a Rampage taping will be held on Wednesday, November 24 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 17 and will start at $29 plus fees.
Wrestlers featured on the promotional graphic for the Thanksgiving Eve tapings are CM Punk, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho and Bryan Danielson.
