AEW announced a special edition of Dark streams tonight at 7 pm ET on YouTube to get fans ready for tomorrow’s night’s All Out.

Tonight’s show will also feature an appearance by CM Punk as he prepares for his debut match against Darby Allin at the PPV.

Below are the rest of the announced matches:

* Jade Cargill with Smart Mark Sterling vs. Blair Onyx

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Dean Alexander

* Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus with Marko Stunt vs. Chaos Project

* John Silver and 10 with 5 vs. Ren Jones and Zachariah

* Queen Aminata vs. Penelope Ford with The Bunny

* Heather Reckless vs. Julia Hart with Varsity Blonds

* Hikaru Shida vs. Missa Kate