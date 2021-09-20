Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Thunder Rosa vs. Kaia McKenna

* Anthony Bennett, Leon St. Giovanni & Ray Jaz vs. Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Billy Gunn & Colten Gunn)

* Dark Order (Colt Cabana & Evil Uno) vs. Dark Order (Alan Angels & Ten)

* Orange Cassidy vs. Mike Verna

* Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. George Santi & Teddy Goodz

* Hikaru Shida vs. Masha Slamovich

* Joey Janela vs. Sonny Kiss

* Avery Good & JT Dunn vs. Santana & Ortiz

* Dustin Rhodes vs. QT Marshall