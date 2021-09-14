Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

– Alex Marvez is backstage with Leyla Hirsch and Jade Cargill with Smart Mark Sterling. Cargill says you’re welcome to Hirsch for giving her a match on Dynamite. Hirsch says she’ll win tonight and says she’ll beat Cargill at Dynamite. Sterling makes fun of Hirsch for being from New Jersey. Hirsch sends Cargill a warning, and Cargill laughs it off.

– Tony Schiavone and Taz welcome us to Dark taking place at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL as we straight away to our first match with Dasha Gonzalez ring announcing.

Rosario Grillo & Hunter Knott vs. The Butcher & The Blade (w/ The Bunny)

Butcher and Blade get going right away attacking their opponents. Butcher makes easy work of his opponent as he stalks around the ring and rocks him with a lariat. Blade tags in and continues the damage as Butcher and Bunny yell at him down in the corner. Blade hits a flatliner into a kick knocking off his other opponent off the apron. Butcher and Blade hit a powerbomb / neckbreaker combo for the win.

Winners: The Butcher & The Blade via pinfall

Ashley D’Amboise vs. Anna Jay

D’Amboise and Jay trading lock ups as D’Amboise looks to escape a side headlock. She does so, but Jay hits a shoulder block. Jay follows up with a northern lights suplex. D’Amboise sends Jay to the corner and hits a series of stomps. She flexes, but Jay reverses her in the corner and sends her across and hits a spin kick. Jay with more strikes as she applies the Queen Slayer tapping out D’Amboise.

Winner: Anna Jay via submission

– Post-match: Bunny comes in and attacks Jay from behind! Tay Conti comes out to the rescue as Bunny escapes outside.

Erik & Andrew Lockhart vs. 2point0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee) (w/ Daniel Garcia)

Lee starts off strong with a lariat right as the bell rings. Lee follows up with a suplex as he takes in the boos. Lee takes a few body shots and sends his opponent in the corner. Parker tags in and hits some tandem offense and uses Lee to hit an elevated elbow drop. Parker keeps up the pressure as he hits a backbreaker. Lee tags in and fires in a body shot followed up by a backbreaker of his own. Parker tags in and goes at the body again with stomps. Parker takes a jawbreaker. 2point0 unable to prevent the tag as Parker takes in a flurry and a dropkick. 2point0 cut off the comeback with 2 For The Show for the win.

Winners: 2point0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee) via pinfall

– Post-match: 2point0 continue the beatdown of the Lockhart brothers, and Garcia joins in.

Angelica Risk vs. Jade Cargill (w/ Mark Sterling)