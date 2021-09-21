Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Big Swole vs. Allie Katch

* The Bunny vs. Xtina Kay

* Tay Conti vs. Marina Tucker

* Eddie Kingston vs. Bear Bronson

* Lance Archer vs. Marcus Kross

* Wardlow vs. JDX

* Joey Janela vs. Dillon McQueen

* Daniel Garcia vs. Alan “5” Angels

* Colt Cabana vs. JD Drake

* Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* FTR vs. Anthony Greene and Stallion Rogers

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Luther and Serpentico

* Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson vs. Luke Curtis and Cameron Stewart

* The Factory’s QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto vs. Darian Bengston, Cole Karter, Sean Maluta