* Evil Uno (w/ Stu Grayson & Colt Cabana) vs. Alan “5” Angels (w/ John Silver & Preston “10” Vance)

* 3 Strikes Match: Diamante vs. Big Swole

* Lee Moriarty vs. Joey Janela

* Jason Hotch vs. Lance Archer

* Laynie Luck vs. The Bunny (w/ Penelope Ford)

* Robert Anthony & Capt. Shawn Dean vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)

* Travis Titan & Rickey Shane Page vs. Colt Cabana & Stu Grayson (w/ Evil Uno)