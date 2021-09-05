AEW did a special edition of Dark ahead of Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view.

It was announced during the show that Skye Blue will be taking Julia Hart’s place in the All Out Women’s Casino Battle Royale. Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill attacked Hart, which took her out of the Women’s Casino Battle Royale.

In the main event, Jurassic Express defeated Chaos Project.

Below are the results:

* 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) defeated Rosario Grillo & Hunter Knott

* Wheeler Yuta (w/ Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor) defeated Baron Black

* Julia Hart (w/ Varsity Blonds) defeated Heather Reckless

* Hikaru Shida defeated Missa Kate

* Red Velvet defeated Skye Blue

* Wardlow & Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) defeated Brandon Gore & JDX

*  John Silver & 10 (w/ Alan Angels) defeated Zachariah & Ren Jones

* Penelope Ford (w/ The Bunny) defeated Queen Aminata

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Dean Alexander

* Jade Cargill (w/ Mark Sterling) defeated Blair Onyx

* Jurassic Express (w/ Marko Stunt) defeated Chaos Project

 

 