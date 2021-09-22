Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam episode airs on TNT from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

The show features AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defending her title against Ruby Soho. At All Out, Soho won the Women’s Casino Battle Royale to earn her opportunity.

Also, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega takes on Bryan Danielson in a non-title match. This will be Danielson’s AEW in-ring debut.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. MJF

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega with Don Callis vs. Bryan Danielson (Non-Title Match)

* CM Punk live interview

* Britt Baker (c) with Rebel vs. Ruby Soho (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. FTR with Tully Blanchard