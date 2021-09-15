Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

* CM Punk does commentary

* Bryan Danielson addresses AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Matt Hardy continues his feud with Orange Cassidy

* Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki issue a challenge to Jon Moxley

* Adam Cole makes AEW in-ring debut vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Shawn Spears vs. Darby Allin

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jade Cargill

* Dan Lambert hosts a Tough Guy Challenge

* Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. 2point0

* Matt Sydal and Dante Martin vs. FTR