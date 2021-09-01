Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

* The Elite vs. Lucha Brothers and Jurassic Express

* Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans with Matt Hardy

* FTR with Tully Blanchard vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Jim Ross in-ring interview with Chris Jericho

* Tony Schiavone sits down with MJF

* Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford

* CM Punk appearance