Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Tonight shows features the AEW in-ring debut of Adam Cole going up against Frankie Kazarian.

Below is the current lineup:

* CM Punk does commentary

* Bryan Danielson addresses AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Matt Hardy continues his feud with Orange Cassidy

* Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki issue a challenge to Jon Moxley

* Adam Cole makes AEW in-ring debut vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Shawn Spears vs. Darby Allin

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jade Cargill

* Dan Lambert hosts a Tough Guy Challenge

* Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. 2point0