Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Tonight shows features the AEW in-ring debut of Adam Cole going up against Frankie Kazarian.
Below is the current lineup:
* CM Punk does commentary
* Bryan Danielson addresses AEW World Champion Kenny Omega
* Matt Hardy continues his feud with Orange Cassidy
* Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki issue a challenge to Jon Moxley
* Adam Cole makes AEW in-ring debut vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Shawn Spears vs. Darby Allin
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jade Cargill
* Dan Lambert hosts a Tough Guy Challenge
* Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. 2point0