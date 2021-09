Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. AEW TNT Champion Miro will defend his title against Sammy Guevara.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Miro (c) vs. Sammy Guevara (AEW TNT Championship)

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin

* Jungle Boy vs. Adam Cole

* Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. The Bunny and Penelope Ford