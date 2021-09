Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* The Elite vs. Lucha Brothers and Jurassic Express

* Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans with Matt Hardy

* FTR with Tully Blanchard vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Jim Ross in-ring interview with Chris Jericho

* Tony Schiavone sits down with MJF

* Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford

* CM Punk appearance