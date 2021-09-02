Wednesday’s live All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 1.047 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 10.66% from last week’s show, which drew 1.172 million viewers for CM Punk’s Dynamite debut.

The All Out go-home Dynamite drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 22.91% from last week’s 0.48 rating. The 0.37 key demographic rating represents around 486,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 21.61% from last week’s 620,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.48 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The 100th episode of Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is the second week in a row that Dynamite has ranked #1.

Dynamite ranked #32 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #31 ranking.

The viewership for this week’s All Out go-home edition of Dynamite was on the average end of what AEW has been doing since they returned to touring. The show drew the fourth-lowest rating in the key demo since their return to the road, and was well below the 0.41 rating the show averaged in both June and July. This week’s viewership was down 10.66% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 22.91% from last week.

Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 12.8% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 2.8% from the same week last year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT on the USA Network.

While AEW topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.37 rating, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership with 3.519 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.30 rating in the key demo.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.102 million viewers. Big Brother on CBS took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.95 rating.

This week’s Dynamite 100 episode from the NOW Arena near Chicago featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – CM Punk appearing live to discuss his All Out match against Darby Allin, Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford, FTR vs. Santana and Ortiz, Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans, Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Jim Ross interviewing Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone interviewing MJF, plus AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Lucha Brothers and Jurassic Express, which was the main event.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 14 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode: 1.108 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen episode)

August 4 Episode: 1.102 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Homecoming episode)

August 11 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode: 975,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 25 Episode: 1.172 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (CM Punk debut episode)

September 1 Episode: 1.047 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 8 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode