AEW has officially announced Full Gear for the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, November 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 11am ET via aewtix.com, and will start at $29 plus fees.

AEW will also run the Target Center on Friday, November 12 for the Full Gear go-home edition of Rampage on TNT. Tickets for that event are on sale now.

Full Gear was originally scheduled for Saturday, November 6, but the date was changed due to the UFC 268 pay-per-view.

Full Gear is expected to be headlined by Bryan Danielson vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega with the title on the line.

Stay tuned for more.