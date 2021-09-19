The UBS Arena is a newly built multi-purpose arena in Elmont, New York (Long Island) that is scheduled to open on November 20, 2021. This will be the future home for the NHL’s New York Islanders

WWE is set to have RAW at the UBS Arena on November 29, and as of last night, has sold 2,365 of the 7,398 available tickets (32%), according to WrestleTix.

WWE currently has Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Nikki A.S.H., Kofi Kingston, and WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton advertised for the show.

AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings are scheduled just over a week later on December 8 at the same venue. Again, as of last night, AEW has sold 6,167 of the estimated 8,851 tickets available (70%), outpacing WWE at the moment.

There is no show preview yet for AEW’s event other than MJF being the featured star on the event poster.

WWE Monday Night RAW

Mon • Nov 29 • 7:30 PM

UBS Arena, Belmont Park – Long Island, NY Available Tickets => 5,033

Estimated Capacity => 7,398

Tickets Distributed => 2,365 (32%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/0CjFdwYXAw — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) September 18, 2021