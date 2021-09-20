FTW Champion Ricky Starks is set to replace Mark Henry on the AEW Rampage commentary team moving forward.

Last Friday’s taped Rampage episode saw Starks fill in for Henry, joining Taz, Excalibur and Chris Jericho for commentary on the show. Starks appeared on the WrestleTalk podcast today and said the change will be permanent from here on out.

“I am definitely proud of AEW, the work that I’ve done in AEW, and the work that I continue to do,” Starks said. “And the fact that I think so much that they appreciate me that they made me a permanent commentator for Rampage, replacing Mark (Henry).

“So, I love that fact, I love the fact that the work that I’ve done with Sting, Darby (Allin), and all of these things in such a small timeframe, will last on forever. I want more though. I really do, I really want to push myself more and really explore the depths of my talent and get out of my comfort zone a bit.”

Starks previously made guest commentary appearances on AEW Dark with Taz and Excalibur.

Henry still worked Friday’s Rampage doing some backstage interviews, so it’s likely that he will continue to appear on the show in that role.

This week’s Rampage episode will be the special two-hour Grand Slam edition from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Below is the current card:

* Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

* Lights Out Match: Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers, Santana and Ortiz vs. Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade

* CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky with Dan Lambert

* Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Jurassic Express