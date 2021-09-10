Tonight’s AEW Rampage airs on TNT from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. This is the fallout show from All Out last Sunday.

The main event will host the highly anticipated clash between PAC and Andrade El Idolo. This match was initially set for All Out. But due to unforeseen circumstances, this bout is rescheduled for tonight.

Additionally, the newest edition to the AEW Women’s division, Ruby Soho, looks to add another win to her column when she teams up with Riho and Kris Statlander to take on AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Rebel.

Lastly, Cincinnati’s other native son Brian Pillman Jr. will do battle against “Platinum” Max Caster.

Below are the matches and segments set for tonight’s show:

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo (w/Chavo Guerrero)

* Darby Allin and Sting interview

* Ruby Soho, Riho & Kris Statlander vs. AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter & Rebel

* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster

Be sure to join our live coverage of AEW Rampage starting at 10 PM ET!