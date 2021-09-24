Tonight’s AEW Rampage airs on TNT from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. The show will be a special two-hour event.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will take own Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki will face off in a Light Outs tag team match in the main event. Archer and Suzuki will be tagging together for the first time since Dec. 2019.

CM Punk will be wrestling his first TV match for the the first time in seven years. He will take on Team Taz’s Powerhouse Hobbs after being attacked by them on Dynamite.

Adam Cole and The Young Bucks will be tagging together for the first time since Oct. 2016. They will be taking on Christian Cage and Jurassic Express.

Also on the show will be an eight-man tag featuring the AEW Tag Team Champions the Lucha Brothers teaming with Santana and Ortiz. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager will be in tag action against Men Of The Year, and Anna Jay and Penelope Ford will also be in action.

Below is the card for tonight’s show:

* CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Christian Cage & Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) vs. Adam Cole & The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

* Men Of The Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky) vs. Chris Jericho & Jake Hager

* Santana & Ortiz & Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) vs. Hardy Family Office (Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, The Butcher & The Blade)

* Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay

* Lights Out Tag Team Match: Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki

Be sure to join our live coverage of Rampage tonight at 10 pm ET!