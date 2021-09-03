Tonight’s AEW Rampage airs on TNT from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. This will be the last stop before All Out on Sunday.

On the card, Darby Allin will take on Daniel Garcia in singles action. Allin’s opponent on Sunday, CM Punk, will be on commentary during his match.

Also scheduled, Malakai Black will advance his hunt on the Nightmare Family when he clashes with Lee Johnson. And Rebel and Jamie Hayter will join forces in a handicap match against Kris Statlander before she challenges Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., for her AEW Women’s World Championship on Sunday.

Below is the full card for tonight’s show:

* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia (CM Punk will be on commentary)

* Malakai Black vs. Lee Johnson

* AEW TNT Champion Miro to speak

* Kris Statlander vs. Rebel and Jamie Hayter