Friday’s taped post-All Out edition of AEW Rampage drew 670,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 3.73% from last week’s Rampage episode, which drew 696,000 viewers for the All Out go-home show.

Friday’s taped Rampage episode drew a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 10% from last week’s taped episode, which drew a 0.30 rating in the key demo.

The 0.27 key demo rating represents 347,000 18-49 viewers. This is down 12.59% from the 397,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.30 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

Rampage ranked #3 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.30 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #4 ranking.

Rampage ranked #47 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #43 ranking.

Friday’s post-All Out edition of Rampage on TNT drew the lowest audience and the lowest key demo rating for the show so far. Rampage viewership was down 3.73%, while the key demo rating was down 10%.

The US Open coverage on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.34 18-49 key demo rating, drawing just 1.759 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.938 million viewers, ranking #10 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.18 key demo rating.

20/20 on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.338 million viewers. WWE SmackDown on FOX at 8pm topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.65 rating.

Rampage aired at 10pm ET on TNT, previously taped from the NOW Arena near Chicago. The show featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – interviews with Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson, six-woman action with AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Rebel and Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho, Riho and Kris Statlander, Sting and Darby Allin responding to Tully Blanchard, PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo, plus Max Caster vs. Brian Pillman Jr., which was the main event.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2021 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

August 13 Episode: 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

August 20 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (The First Dance episode for CM Punk’s debut)

August 27 Episode: 722,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 3 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 17 Episode: