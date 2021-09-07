Friday’s live All Out go-home edition of AEW Rampage drew 696,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 3.60% from last week’s taped Rampage episode, which drew 722,000 viewers.

Friday’s live Rampage episode drew a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 11.76% from last week’s taped episode, which drew a 0.34 rating in the key demo.

The 0.30 key demo rating represents 397,000 18-49 viewers. This is down 8.52% from the 434,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.34 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

Rampage ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.34 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #1 ranking.

Rampage ranked #43 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from last week’s #56 ranking.

Friday’s live go-home Rampage was the lowest audience for the show so far, and was tied with the debut episode for the lowest key demo rating. Rampage viewership was down 3.60%, while the key demo rating was down 11.76%.

The college football game between North Carolina and Virginia Tech on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.74 18-49 key demo rating, drawing 2.580 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.899 million viewers, ranking #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 key demo rating.

FOX’s college football coverage at 8pm topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.295 million viewers. College football on FOX at 8pm also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 1.71 rating.

Rampage aired at 10pm ET on TNT, live from the NOW Arena near Chicago with the final build for All Out. The show featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – an interview with TNT Champion Miro, Malakai Black vs. Lee Johnson, Kris Statlander vs. Rebel and Jamie Hayter in a Handicap Match, plus Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia in the main event with CM Punk on commentary.

AEW’s Countdown To All Out preview special aired at 11pm on TNT and drew 361,000 viewers, ranking #9 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.18 key demo rating. This is up 4.03% from the Countdown To Revolution special that aired back in March, which drew 347,000 viewers and a 0.12 key demo rating at 10pm on a Wednesday night following Dynamite. This is also up 1.12% from the Countdown To All Out 2020 special, which drew 357,000 viewers and a 0.14 key demo rating on a Saturday at 5:30pm.

Below is our 2021 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

August 13 Episode: 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

August 20 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (The First Dance episode for CM Punk’s debut)

August 27 Episode: 722,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 3 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: