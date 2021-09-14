AEW star Lee Moriarty has been announced for the 2021 MLW Opera Cup Tournament.

Despite signing with AEW last week in Chicago, MLW confirmed today that Moriarty will be competing in the 2021 Opera Cup Tournament.

Moriarty joins Bobby Fish, Tom Lawlor, Matt Cross, TJP, Davey Richards and Calvin Tankman as confirmed names for the tournament. There is just one spot left to be announced.

The 2021 MLW Opera Cup will begin at the Fightland tapings on Saturday, October 2 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. The tournament will then wrap with the finals at the MLW Intimidation Games tapings on Saturday, November 6, also at the 2300 Arena in Philly. The tournament will air at a later date.

The Fightland tapings will feature a Title vs. Title match with MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu taking on MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, plus the opening and semi-final rounds of the Opera Cup.

Stay tuned for more.