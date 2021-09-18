AEW star Christopher Daniels was at the Impact Wrestling tapings in Nashville, according to Fightful Select.

There was speculation Daniels, 51, was there to wrestle, but this was not confirmed.

His most recent match was back in May when he and Frankie Kazarian lost an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match against The Young Bucks.

Since they lost as a tag team, Kazarian and Daniels split up as per a stipulation they created for themselves months prior.

Daniels most recent appearance in Impact Wrestling (TNA) was in 2014. He is also Head of Talent Relations for AEW.