AEW has officially announced that they will debut at the new UBS Arena in Belmont, New York on Wednesday, December 8 for a live Dynamite episode and a Rampage taping.

This will be AEW’s Long Island debut. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 10 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster, and will start at $30 plus fees.

WWE will make their debut at the new state-of-the-art UBS Arena on Monday, November 29 for a live RAW episode.

AEW’s press release issued to us today included the following:

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is a $1.1 billion multi-purpose venue that is finishing construction adjacent to the Belmont Park racetrack. The world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, will bridge its iconic past with today’s advanced technology and amenities. In addition to being the new home to the famed New York Islanders Hockey Club, the state-of-the-art arena, opening in the fall, will deliver an unmatched live entertainment experience with clear sightlines and premier acoustics. Located at 2400 Hempstead Turnpike, UBS Arena is accessible via car and ride share at exits 26A, 26B, and 26D off of the Cross Island Parkway. For guests using the Long Island Railroad, UBS Arena will be accessible to East and Westbound travelers at the Queens Village LIRR station, Eastbound travelers at the brand-new Elmont Station (accessible Westbound in 2022), and via the Belmont Spur station, operating from Jamaica on event-days only. In addition to the Long Island Rail Road, UBS Arena is also accessible via MTA Bus Routes Q2 and Q110 and the Nassau County Inter-Express N6 bus service.

