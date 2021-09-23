Veteran pro wrestler Alex Shelley will make his MLW debut against TJP at the upcoming Fightland event. This will be a first round match in the 2021 MLW Opera Cup Tournament.

Shelley vs. TJP comes after MLW previously announced Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty, and Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Richards. This leaves Matt Cross vs. Calvin Tankman as the final opening match for the tournament.

MLW Fightland will be taped on Saturday, October 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. It will then air as a one-hour Vice TV special on Thursday, October 7 at 10pm ET, following the “Dark Side of the Ring” episode that airs that night, focusing on the controversial life and career of Ion Croitoru (aka Johnny K9, Bruiser Bedlam).

Below is the updated card for the Fightland taping, but it should be noted that not all matches will air on the Vice TV special.

Title vs. Title

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone

Fatal 4 Way for the MLW Middleweight Title

Tajiri vs. Arez vs. Aramis vs. Myron Reed (c)

2021 Opera Cup Tournament: Opening Round, Semi-finals

Opening Round: Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Richards

Opening Round: Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

Opening Round: Alex Shelley vs. TJP

Opening Round: Matt Cross vs. Calvin Tankman

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

MLW World Tag Team Champions Los Parks will be in action