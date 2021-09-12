With WWE back on the road that also means WWE Superstars are back to airports and renting cars each week. Alexa Bliss commented earlier today that she’s been dealing with a “travel weekend from hell” as she tries to get from city to city.

“Travel weekend from hell…& it’s only day 2. #CancelledFlights #NoRentalCars I don’t miss this part of being on the road — at all, lol.”

Shortly after venting about her troubles, she tweeted out “and let’s add another delay.”

A fan then sent her an older gif of a WWE segment involving Bliss where she said, “Everyone’s so hard to deal with. It’s been a travel week from hell!”

“It’s happened to me so many times, we had to put it on TV. [face palm emoji]” Bliss responded.

WWE is in Albany, New York tonight for a Supershow and then heads to Boston, Massachusetts for tomorrow’s RAW. Bliss is scheduled to face WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte at Extreme Rules on September 26 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

