The feud between Dan Lambert and Chris Jericho and Jake Hager has taken a huge turn after AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. Lambert interfered in the tag match allowing Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page) to pick up the victory.

After the match, Jericho and Hager dragged Lambert to the ring to beat him up. However, Lambert’s American Top Team came in to surrounded the ring. Among those who came out in ATT were former UFC Heavyweight Champions Andrei Arlovski and Junior Dos Santos, bare knuckle fighter Paige VanZant and BMF (baddest motherf*cker) Champion Jorge Masividal.

Everyone from ATT got their shots in on Jericho and Hager. VanZant had a spotlight moment where, while Jericho was being held up, VanZant fired in a flurry of body shots. Masvidal watched the beatdown from a corner waiting for his chance to hit a flying knee on Jericho.

Many other members of ATT have made appearances on AEW including UFC Women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion Amada Nunes and Kayla Harrison.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for developments in the storyline. You can view the highlights below: