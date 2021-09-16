Former Presidential candidate and former New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is calling on current and former WWE talents to contact a union attorney so that they can “get what Vince McMahon owes you.”

While running for the Democratic nomination in 2016 Yang made several comments about a potential union in pro wrestling, promising to be there for fans and wrestlers if he were elected, and then again if he were given a Labor Department position in President Biden’s administration. He has made a few related comments since then, but nothing concrete.

In an update, Yang took to Twitter today and said he had a talk with officials from the Department of Labor, and indicated that things may be moving forward.

“Had a call with the Department of Labor. If you are a current or former @WWE performer who feels you were misclassified as an independent contractor contact @lkmiddleb and let’s get you what Vince owes you. Been a long time coming but this storyline is real,” Yang wrote.

One fan responded with, “If fall into this group, please note that about 2 years ago Andrew said the same thing. He said if Biden won, he would become Labor Secretary and fix this. Then after he didn’t become Labor Secretary, he decided to run for the Mayor of NYC and then pulled out of that race.”

Yang wrote back, “2 years ago the Department of Labor was managed by someone who was very close to Vince. Times change.”

The lawyer Yang asked wrestlers to contact is Lucas Middlebrook. His Twitter bio describes him as a “Union side labor attorney representing airline and professional sports related labor groups including professional fighters.”

A potential union in pro wrestling has been talked about for decades, but nothing has ever came of the talk and there’s been a feeling that nothing will ever happen as long as WWE is ran the way it is.

Stay tuned for updates.

