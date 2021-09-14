Johnny Gargano’s WWE NXT contract is reportedly expiring soon.

We’ve noted how Kevin Owens will see his WWE contract expire on Monday, January 31, 2022, while Sami Zayn’s contract will also expire before the end of this year. Now you can add Gargano to the list of veteran Superstars who have contracts coming up as Fightful Select reports that his deal is set to expire on Friday, December 3.

WWE and Gargano have not entered into contract negotiations as of this week, but word is that WWE officials expect to begin talks in the fall.

It was noted that this isn’t a situation similar to Adam Cole and Pete Dunne, where the contracts expiring came as a surprise. While Cole’s deal expiring this summer came as a surprise, WWE officials originally thought Cole’s deal would expire around the same time as Gargano, and they planned on speaking with them both ahead of that period, before the shocker that Cole’s deal was expiring earlier.

Gargano started working with WWE in 2015, and officially signed a contract in 2016. He has been involved in the Indi Hartwell – Dexter Lumis storyline as of late, but recently indicated that he wanted to get back in on the NXT Title chase again. This week’s NXT episode will be a revamp for the brand, and will feature Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. LA Knight vs. Pete Dunne for the vacant NXT Title after Samoa Joe relinquished the strap this past weekend due to injuries.

There is no word on what WWE has planned for Gargano’s future after this revamp, or if a main roster call-up could be in his future. There’s also no word on if Dunne has signed a new contract, but it was reported in late August that he had been offered a new deal.

Stay tuned for updates.