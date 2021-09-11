Sami Zayn’s WWE contract is set to expire soon, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Fightful Select first reported Zayn’s contract was up in the coming months, but were told by its sources the contract was not up this fall. An exact date it expires is still unknown. Zayn first signed with WWE back in 2013.

This comes after word of Kevin Owens’ WWE contract expiring in January of 2022, and not early 2023 as originally thought. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted the exact date is January 31, 2022.

Word within WWE is the expectation that Owens will not be sticking around, and instead, heading to AEW to be with his friends — The Young Bucks and Adam Cole. The group was formally known as “Mount Rushmore” during their time on the indies.