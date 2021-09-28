WWE reportedly wanted to change Adam Cole’s look if he stayed with the company for a main roster call-up to RAW or SmackDown.

Cole left WWE at the end of August but it had been reported that WWE officials wanted him on the main roster, and that several pitches had been made for his potential call-up, some that made it to Cole, and some that didn’t make it out of creative meetings.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that one of the ideas discussed in early talks and pitches to bring Cole to RAW or SmackDown, and one of the ideas that was floated to Cole himself, involved a change to his look, specifically his hair.

Word is that WWE wanted to cut Cole’s hair in order to establish a new look on the main roster. Cole reportedly made it clear that he was not interested in cutting his hair, and the pitch wasn’t made again. It was noted that by the time the final ideas were made to Cole, the new look was not included.

WWE sources have praised Cole for being transparent in what he did and did not like creatively, and how he was to deal with during his exit from the company.

Cole made his AEW debut at the All Out pay-per-view on September 5, aligning himself with The Young Bucks and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. He made his AEW in-ring debut on the September 15 Dynamite episode, defeating Frankie Kazarian, and then teamed with The Bucks on last Friday’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage for a win over Jurassic Express and Impact World Champion Christian Cage.

Cole will return to the ring on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite from Rochester as he faces Jungle Boy in singles action.

