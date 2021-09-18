There are so many WWE NXT contracts expiring this year because wrestlers previously passed on extensions.

It was noted by Fightful Select how Johnny Gargano is one of several NXT wrestlers that were offered new contracts in the fall of 2019 when NXT moved to the USA Network for the live weekly show. At the time WWE was in a major re-signing mode across all brands, with dozens of wrestlers either re-signing or restructuring their contracts when WWE landed some of their most important and lucrative TV deals ever.

A WWE source noted that there wasn’t much incentive for top NXT wrestlers to re-sign at the rates being offered for long-term deals, which were reportedly “nowhere near” the RAW and SmackDown deals being offered at the time. There’s been different payout structures within NXT, depending on the wrestlers, but word is that this was not for top names only.

While Adam Cole was another wrestler that passed on the 2019 offer, it was noted that there were other names down the card, some who weren’t even being used on TV, that passed on the new deals.

We noted before how Pete Dunne recently signed a new three year deal with WWE. Gargano’s contract expires on Friday, December 3, but WWE officials expect contract negotiations to begin this fall, while Gargano’s wife Candice LeRae will see her deal expire some time in 2022.

Stay tuned for more contract updates.