Toni Storm was reportedly nixed from last night’s WWE Super SmackDown on FOX at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

As noted, a match was pulled from last night’s SmackDown due to time constraints. It was reported that the match was to feature Liv Morgan and a partner vs. Carmella and Zelina Vega.

In an update, Morgan’s partner was scheduled to be Toni Storm, according to John Pollock. There is still no word on if the match will happen at a later date.

Storm has trended on Twitter for the past few weeks during SmackDown as fans have wondered why she isn’t being used. She made her main roster debut with a win over Vega on the July 23 SmackDown, but has not been used since then.

The tag team match being nixed from last night’s SmackDown at MSG led to the “#GiveSDWomenAChance” hashtag trending, and it is still making the rounds as of this writing.

Vega had custom ring gear that paid tribute to her father, Michael Trinidad, who passed away in the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. She and WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took part in a pre-SmackDown screening of WWE’s new “Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11” documentary, but she did not get to perform on the show. You can see photos from the screening below.

Vega tweeted photos of her gear and captioned the post with, “nevermind.”

Morgan and Carmella also seemed to reference the match being nixed as they simply tweeted, “…”

You can see their tweets below.

As noted before, Naomi’s storyline with Sonya Deville also appeared to be cut from last night’s SmackDown. You can click here to see how Naomi continued the program on Twitter last night.

Stay tuned for more on last night’s SmackDown and why the match was nixed.

