The early betting odds are out for WWE Extreme Rules and the champions are all favorites at the moment, according to BetOnline.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the biggest favorite at -800 against Finn Balor (+450). The closest odds right now is WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte (-150) vs. Alexa Bliss (+110).

WWE SmackDown Champions The Usos vs. Street Profits and Liv Morgan vs. Carmella don’t have odds out yet.

Extreme Rules is on September 26 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Below are the full betting lines:

Becky Lynch (c) -350 vs. Bianca Belair +200 (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Charlotte (c) -150 vs. Alexa Bliss +110 (WWE RAW Women’s Championship)

Damian Priest (c) -500 vs. Sheamus +300 (WWE US Championship)

Roman Reigns (c) -800 vs. Finn Balor +450 (WWE Universal Championship)