Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was honored today by her home state of Tennessee with a Senate Joint Resolution.

The Knoxville native posted photos on social media of the award she received from the Tennessee Senate for her WWE success.

She tweeted, “WOW. What a day! #Knoxville #Tennessee”

As noted, Belair will be facing SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Extreme Rules. Lynch had defeated Belair for the title at WWE SummerSlam on August 21 after making her surprise return.

The 2021 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place on September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Tomorrow’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown will be at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

Below are photos that Bianca Belair shared earlier: