Big E says he plans to cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase to become the new WWE Champion on tonight’s RAW from Boston.

The SmackDown Superstar took to Twitter this afternoon and announced that he is looking to cash in during tonight’s RAW to win the WWE Title.

“Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion,” he wrote.

Tonight’s RAW will be headlined by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defending against RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton.

You can click here for our earlier report on Big E and tonight’s RAW with a few additional spoiler details.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is Big E’s full tweet: