WWE Champion Big E recently spoke with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report and revealed that he had 144 missed text messages and numerous direct messages on Twitter and Instagram after cashing in his Money In the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley this past Monday on RAW.

Big E noted that he had a four-hour ride from Boston to Brooklyn on Tuesday night, and has been working to reply to the messages. He said two special people who he heard from were WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee.

“I’ll always geek for a Ric Flair text,” Big E said. “I got a Ric Flair text a few months ago for Money in the Bank and he texted me again last night. It’s Ric Flair. Getting a Ric Flair text is pretty ridiculous.

“But you know, there are people who used to work here that did reach out and say some really positive things. AJ Lee, who I still talk to fairly regularly and definitely consider her a friend, reached out and said some really beautiful things. Everyone has just been so incredibly nice.”

Big E also talked about the “beautiful” scene he saw backstage when he walked through the Gorilla Position as WWE Champion for the first time.

“It was beautiful,” he said of the backstage scene at the TD Garden in Boston on Monday. “It’s late. It’s after 11 p.m. by the time I’m done glad-handing and thanking everyone at ringside. It was probably almost 11:30 p.m., but Gorilla was still almost full with people there, talent and producers and so many people. It’s awesome getting love from your peers: people who are great at their craft and work hard, too.”