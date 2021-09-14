New WWE Champion Big E is scheduled to make his first public appearance as champion during Wednesday’s edition of The Bump on Peacock/WWE Network and all WWE Digital platforms.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will also be appearing on The Bump tomorrow. John Morrison will be the in-studio guest.

Fans are asked to submit their questions for Big E, Lynch and Gonzalez using the “#AskTheBump” hashtag.

As seen below, Big E recorded a special message to promote his appearance on The Bump. Join us tomorrow morning for coverage from the show.