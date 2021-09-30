MLW’s first-ever 12-man Survival Tag Team match has been announced for Saturday’s Fightland taping in Philadelphia.

The big 12-man match will feature The Blue Meanie, Savio Vega, Warhorse, Zenshi, Richard Holliday and EJ Nduka vs. KC Navarro, Beastman, Kevin Ku, Gino Medina, Ikuro Kwon, and King Mo.

The 12-man bout will feature Survivor Series-style rules, and the match will end when one team is completely eliminated. Eliminations can happen via pinfall or submission.

MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran will be at Fightland and will have a “delightful reward” for the winning team. Duran noted in MLW’s announcement that “to win, these teams will have to find a way to cooperate and conquer!”

MLW previously announced Duran for Fightland and noted that “there will be consequences for a few people. However, Duran has some opportunities for those who have impressed him.”

MLW Fightland will be taped on Saturday, October 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. It will then air as a one-hour Vice TV special on Thursday, October 7 at 10pm ET, following the “Dark Side of the Ring” episode that airs that night, focusing on the controversial life and career of Ion Croitoru (aka Johnny K9, Bruiser Bedlam). The only matches that are set to air on Vice are the Title vs. Title main event, and the Fatal 4 Way for the MLW Middleweight Title.

Below is the updated card for the Fightland taping:

Title vs. Title

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone

Fatal 4 Way for the MLW Middleweight Title

Tajiri vs. Arez vs. Aramis vs. Myron Reed (c)

12-Man Survival Tag Team Match

The Blue Meanie, Savio Vega, Warhorse, Zenshi, Carribbean Champion Richard Holliday and EJ Nduka vs. KC Navarro, Beastman, Kevin Ku, Gino Medina, Ikuro Kwon and King Mo

Match ends when one team is completely eliminated. Cesar Duran will have “delightful reward” for winners.

¡Trios Match!

MLW World Tag Team Champions Los Parks (LA Park, LA Park Jr., El Hijo de LA Park) vs. 5150 (Slice Boogie, Julius Smokes, Rivera) with Konnan

2021 Opera Cup Tournament: Opening Round and Semi-finals

Opening Round: Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Richards

Opening Round: Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

Opening Round: Alex Shelley vs. TJP

Opening Round: Matt Cross vs. Calvin Tankman

Semi-finals: TBD

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

Appearances by Cesar Duran, The CONTRA Unit, IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Champion King Muertes, Alicia Atout, and others