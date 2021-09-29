Adam Scherr (fka WWE’s Braun Strowman) recently appeared on the “Virtual Gimmick Table” show from Highspots Wrestling Network, and talked about the free time he has on his hands now that he’s a free agent from WWE.

Scherr said he was very fortunate to work with WWE, but the job was very time consuming.

“It’s kind of cool to have the opportunity just to do stuff,” Scherr said. “I was very fortunate in my time with WWE but it was very, very time consuming. I didn’t have a lot of time to do other things so now during my downtime when I’m trying to figure out what I wanna do when I grow up, I get an opportunity to go out and, you know, explore different avenues, try different things and I’m enjoying it. I definitely miss being in the squared circle though. I promise you that.”

Scherr also recalled how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon saw him performing as one of Adam Rose’s “Rosebuds” back in 2014.

“I was a Rosebud. That’s what got me seen,” Scherr said. “Vince [McMahon] himself saw me doing the Rosebud gimmick, he goes, ‘Why is this guy doing this?’”

Scherr will face EC3 on the “Free The Narrative II” event that is released this weekend. He is rumored to sign with AEW or Impact Wrestling in the near future, but nothing has been confirmed.

