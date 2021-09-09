Earlier this week, Forbes’ Alfred Konuwa pointed out how there was a “Support Black Wrestling” sign in the front row during the Tag Team Turmoil Match on WWE RAW, which took place at the FTX Arena in Miami, FL.

Konuwa said he doesn’t care “how many incels get their Bray Wyatt signs confiscated” as long as WWE doesn’t confiscate such signs.

On Wednesday, Wyatt took notice of Konuwa’s tweet and was evidently unhappy with the wording.

All you needed was the beautiful part of this tweet. The rest…….

WWE had security confiscate at least one fan sign relating to “The Fiend” at last month’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

The fan in question was caught on camera making the sign – during the Kickoff show – and was subsequently approached by security personnel. A correspondent inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas noted that the fan tried to resist but was eventually forced to hand over the sign.

At the time, Wyatt re-tweeted two photos of the fan sign.

As noted at this link, Wyatt is reportedly headed to AEW. The former WWE Champion will become a free agent on Oct. 29, just in time to possibly appear at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 6.

