AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD and AEW have agreed on a contract extension, according to F4WOnline.

Fightful Select was the first to report the news, citing AEW sources. The report did not state the length of the new agreement or the length of the original deal.

As noted during this week’s AEW Dynamite, Baker said that she had an announcement regarding a free agent signing with AEW. During a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone, she revealed that she was the signing.

Britt Baker first signed with AEW back in January 2019.

Baker recently retained her AEW Women’s World Championship against Red Velvet on the debut episode of AEW Rampage.

On Sunday, September 5, Baker will be defending the AEW Women’s Title against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out.

Below is the current card for AEW All Out:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (STEEL CAGE MATCH)

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros

AEW TNT CHAMPIONSHIP

Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

MJF vs. Chris Jericho

If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again.

WOMEN’S CASINO BATTLE ROYALE

Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, Abadon, KiLynn King, Layla Hirsch, Anna Jay, TBAWinner receives shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.

THE BUY IN

Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, TH2, and Private Party