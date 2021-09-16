Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been announced for the 2021 Crown Jewel event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

WWE just announced Lesnar vs. Reigns for their return to Crown Jewel on Thursday, October 21. Paul Heyman is advertised to be in Reigns’ corner.

The WWE Universal Title will be on the line for Lesnar vs. Reigns if Reigns retains over “The Demon” Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules on September 26. Regardless of what happens at Extreme Rules, Lesnar vs. Reigns will still happen in Saudi Arabia.

WWE has also announced that Crown Jewel will air at 1pm ET on October 21. The event will air live via Peacock and the WWE Network.

WWE Crown Jewel will reportedly feature the finals of the 2021 King of the Ring tournament and the finals of the first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament, but that has not been announced as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more.