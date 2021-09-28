A new documentary on the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) is set to premiere in his hometown of Rochester, NY tonight. Lee passed away on December 26, 2020 at the age of 41.

“This Is Brodie Lee” will premiere tonight at Movies 10 in Rochester. The doc will tell the story of the life and career of Brodie, going from a local backyard, through the indies, and making it big time on the national stage.

The three-hour documentary is produced by Wrestlevision, in association with Classy Wolf Media. Brodie’s story will be told by fellow wrestlers who shared the road, according to the following synopsis:

“Documentary movie on the life of Jon Huber, known worldwide as Brodie Lee/Luke Harper. Tells the story of his life in wrestling, from a backyard to the Western NY indy scene, to the big time in WWE and AEW – from the fellow wrestlers who shared the road with Brodie.”

Tickets are going for $10 via the Movie 10 website at this link, plus fees. The premiere is scheduled for a 7pm showtime. Wrestlevision noted on Facebook that there will be a Red Carpet Extravaganza with wrestlers and featured players from the film.

AEW will be in Rochester tomorrow night for a live Dynamite on TNT taping at the Blue Cross Arena.

Below is a teaser trailer for “This Is Brodie Lee” that was released back in January, along with the promotional poster. You can click here to view a sneak peek clip on Facebook.