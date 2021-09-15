New WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker says he’s coming for new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

As noted, the son of the legendary Rick Steiner made his in-ring debut on last night’s NXT 2.0 revamp episode, defeating LA Knight in the opening bout. Ciampa captured the vacant NXT Title by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Pete Dunne, LA Knight and Von Wagner (fka Cal Bloom), who was replacing Kyle O’Reilly after he was attacked earlier in the night by Dunne and Ridge Holland.

After the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, the NXT 2.0 episode went off the air with a backstage segment featuring Breakker facing off with Ciampa. Breaker approached the champ and congratulated him on the title win, and Ciampa congratulated Breakker on winning his debut. Ciampa then offered his hand for a shake as Breakker stared him down. Breakker shook, but kept Ciampa’s hand held while seething, staring him down. Ciampa also fumed and stared back as the show went off the air.

In an update, WWE released a post-show video of Scott Steiner’s nephew sending a warning to Ciampa.

“Man, what a night for NXT 2.0, and what a night for Bron Breakker,” he said. “I came in here tonight with an open mind, and I made a statement, alright? Ask LA Knight, alright? I’m here to make a statement. Ciampa, congratulations on the win. I respect ya, I got mad respect for you and what you’ve done here in NXT, but know this – I got my eye on ya now. Keep your head on a swivel, brother.”

Ciampa has not responded as of this writing.

There’s no word on when WWE plans on doing Breakker vs. Ciampa but it will be interesting to see how fast Breakker gets a shot at the title.

Stay tuned for more on Breakker and Ciampa. You can see the two segments below, along with clips from their matches on the NXT 2.0 revamp episode: